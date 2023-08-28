Reliance AGM 2023 Live: Mukesh Ambani To Address Shareholders At 2 PM
Track the latest updates from Reliance Industries' 46th annual general meeting here.
Road Ahead For Jio Financial Services
The much-awaited listing of Jio Financial Services Ltd. was completed on Aug. 21. RIL's financial services subsidiary is expected to disrupt the segment. Investors will now look for plans for further expansion in the company.
Green Energy Investments
In the annual report for the fiscal 2023, Chairman Mukesh Ambani talked about rapid progress of the giga factory complex at Jamnagar, in line with Reliance Industries' plans to become net carbon zero and become a leader in green energy sector.
Ambani's speech during the AGM is expected to shed light on further investments in RIL's green energy ventures and state of the underdevelopment projects.
RIL intends to become the cheapest supplier of green hydrogen and has already started production of the new-age fuel with firing of torrefied biomass in gasifiers
Reliance Industries' 46th AGM To Begin At 2 PM
Reliance Industries Ltd. will kick off its 46th annual general meeting at 2:00 p.m. on Monday. Investors will follow the annual speech by Chairman Mukesh Ambani closely, expecting key announcements on retail and telecom arms, the recently listed Jio Financial Services and roadmap for the conglomerate's green energy plans.