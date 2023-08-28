Reliance AGM 2023 Live: Mukesh Ambani To Address Shareholders At 2 PM

In the annual report for the fiscal 2023, Chairman Mukesh Ambani talked about rapid progress of the giga factory complex at Jamnagar, in line with Reliance Industries' plans to become net carbon zero and become a leader in green energy sector.

Ambani's speech during the AGM is expected to shed light on further investments in RIL's green energy ventures and state of the underdevelopment projects.

RIL intends to become the cheapest supplier of green hydrogen and has already started production of the new-age fuel with firing of torrefied biomass in gasifiers