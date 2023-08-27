Reliance AGM 2023: Date, Time, Where To Watch, What To Expect

RIL AGM 2023: Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited will hold its 46th annual general meeting on Monday, August 28, 2023. As with every other AGM so far, investors will be eagerly waiting for some key announcements from this annual meeting. This will also be RIL’s first AGM after the listing of Jio Financial Services (JFSL) shares on the stock exchanges.

In an exchange filing as well as in a public notice which RIL published in some newspapers on August 5 and 7, addressing the investors' read

"Notice calling the 46th Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) (AGM) scheduled to be held in compliance with applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India through video conferencing/other audio visual means on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 2:00 pm IST"

The RIL AGM marks one of the most anticipated events of the year in the Indian corporate world where the country’s biggest business conglomerate announces new investments and its vision for the year ahead.