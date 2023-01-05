Reliance, Adani To ACME: CLSA Tracks Where They Stand In Green Hydrogen Race

As India announced the quantum of incentives more than a year after approving the Green Hydrogen Mission, CLSA says it's time to take measures to generate demand for the cleaner fuel.

"We now look forward to steps for demand creation with mandates and viability gap funding for early adopters," CLSA said in a note dated Jan. 5. "Overall, green hydrogen opens up an alternative front for renewables to seek better profitability versus supply in the competitive power market, apart from helping India on its net-zero pathway," it said.

The government on Jan. 4 announced Rs 19,744 crore worth of incentives under the mission. This includes Rs 17,490 crore for the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition programme, Rs 1,466 crore on pilot projects, Rs 400 crore on research, and Rs 388 crore on other parts of the mission.

The government will use the mission to target domestic electrolyser manufacturing and green hydrogen or GH2 production.

Companies with green hydrogen exposure include NTPC Ltd., PowerGrid India Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Tourbro Ltd., MTAR Technologies Ltd., Greenko Group Pvt., ACME Solar Holding Pvt., Linde India Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. and GAIL Ltd.

They are gearing up for GH2 pilots. CLSA offers insights into the plans of these companies: