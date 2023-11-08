Rekha Jhunjhunwala-Backed Firm Buys Rs 600-Crore Office Space In Mumbai's BKC
The Wadhwa Group has sold units on the 14th, 18th and 19th floor in The Capital building in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.
The Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed firm Kinnteisto LLP has bought units in an office deal of about Rs 600 crore in Mumbai, from The Wadhwa Group.
The Wadhwa Group Holdings Pvt. has sold units on the 14th, 18th and 19th floor in The Capital building in Bandra Kurla Complex, for Rs 124 crore, Rs 145 crore, and Rs 332 crore, respectively, according to details in the agreement sale document reviewed by BQ Prime and data sourced from Propstack.
The Mumbai-based Kinnteisto LLP, incorporated in May this year with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has two designated partners—Rekha Jhunjhunwala and Rajeev Gupta.
Jhunjhunwala, a well-known Indian investor, is also the director of Rare Enterprises Pvt. and wife of late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.
In another deal last month, the Jhunjhunwala-backed Kinnteisto bought units in the eighth floor of the Boomerang building in Mumbai's Andheri, for about Rs 138 crore, with a total carpet area of 68,195 square feet from Kanakia Spaces Realty Pvt.