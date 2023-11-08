Rekha Jhunjhunwala-Backed Firm Buys Rs 600-Crore Office Space In Mumbai's BKC

The Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed firm Kinnteisto LLP has bought units in an office deal of about Rs 600 crore in Mumbai, from The Wadhwa Group.

The Wadhwa Group Holdings Pvt. has sold units on the 14th, 18th and 19th floor in The Capital building in Bandra Kurla Complex, for Rs 124 crore, Rs 145 crore, and Rs 332 crore, respectively, according to details in the agreement sale document reviewed by BQ Prime and data sourced from Propstack.