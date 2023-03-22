Reinsurance Rates To Harden In The Upcoming Renewals From April 1

Reinsurance rates are expected to see some hardening in their upcoming renewals in April, but individual consumers may not have to directly bear the brunt yet, according to experts.

In the global renewal cycle on January 1, reinsurance rates saw hikes. Reinsurers decided to increase rates globally, due to heavy loss triggered by major catastrophic events such as Covid 19, inflation and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. The effect is expected to trickle down to India.

"We may see an average of 10-25% hike in reinsurance rates in the upcoming renewal cycle in India," said Ankur Nijhawan, chief executive officer, AXA France Vie – India Reinsurance Branch.

"Corporations may see a higher impact than individuals," said Amit Agarwal, managing director, Howden Insurance Brokers India. "Cyber, bank related liability, crop and fire are some of the segments that are expected to see stress in terms of reinsurance renewal."

Both Nijhawan and Agarwal highlighted the shifting trends of the reinsurance industry.

Agarwal said that the industry's priority is now shifting towards right pricing of risk. There is a clear distinction between 'good risk' and 'bad risk'.

Nijhawan agreed, saying that depending on the past performance of the risk portfolio, good insurers will benefit from better pricing and capacity availability versus high-risk insurers.

Agarwal said that insurers that have been going through bad years in terms of their underwritten portfolio are already experiencing challenges from reinsurers on their current renewals.

"Rates may go as high as 25-30% in their case. That compares to a renewal at flat rates for good insurers with a healthy underwritten portfolio," he said.