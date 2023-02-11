Regulators Seized Of Adani-Hindenburg Matter: Sitharaman On Supreme Court's Concern

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Indian regulators are seized of the matter after Adani Group's shares tumbled following the report by short seller Hindenburg Research.

"India's regulators very experienced. They are experts in their domain. Regulators are seized on the matter and are on their toes, as always," Sitharaman said a post-budget media interaction along with the Reserve Bank of India leadership.

On Friday, the Supreme Court's observed that the regulatory mechanism needs to be strengthened to protect Indian investors.