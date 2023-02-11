Regulators Seized Of Adani-Hindenburg Matter: Sitharaman On Supreme Court's Concern
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Indian regulators are seized of the matter after Adani Group's shares tumbled following the report by short seller Hindenburg Research.
"India's regulators very experienced. They are experts in their domain. Regulators are seized on the matter and are on their toes, as always," Sitharaman said a post-budget media interaction along with the Reserve Bank of India leadership.
On Friday, the Supreme Court's observed that the regulatory mechanism needs to be strengthened to protect Indian investors.
New Tax Regime
Sitharaman said the new tax regime has effectively has left more money in the hands of taxpayers and households.
Will that affect investment and savings discipline? The finance minister's response: "Why should I underestimate the decision-making ability of a householder?"
Concerns Of A Deep Recession Behind Us, Says RBI Governor
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said global economic outlook doesn't look as grim as it did six months ago and the risks are evenly balanced in terms of RBI's inflation forecast.
The central bank has estimated consumer inflation of 5.3% in FY24.
The talk around the world is now of either a softer recession or just a global slowdown, he said.
