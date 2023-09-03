Reduction In Fossil Fuel Reliance In Cars Needs All Kinds Of Green Tech: Toyota

Aligning with the national goals, the automaker plans to go in for all kinds of powertrains in its cars as it looks to provide customers with a wide range of mobility options across multiple price points.

'We need all the technologies to basically shift away from petrol and diesel fossil fuels. There is so much in terms of what needs to be done. Even if we have all these green technologies. There is still going to be a gap,' Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Country Head and Executive Vice-President Vikram Gulati said in an interaction with PTI.