Reducing Embodied Emissions In Building Design Could Save 6 Gigatonnes Of Carbon By 2050

Following certain recommendations such as using steel frames and opting for tile cladding in multi-storey building designs to decrease embodied carbon emissions and operational energy could save up to six gigatonnes of carbon by 2050, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge and Bath, U.K., devised a computer model and used it to estimate that these recommendations could also save between 28 and 44% of annual heating and cooling costs using technology that is currently available.

Their findings are reported in the journal Applied Energy.

The construction and operation of buildings account for more than one-third of global emissions and energy use. While buildings are a large part of the current problem, they are also a significant lever for change, said the researchers.