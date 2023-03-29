Reduced Wait Time For U.S. Visitor's Visa Interview In India By 60% This Year, Says Official

This has made it possible for people who don't need an interview and those who have travelled to the U.S. before to get their visa in a record time of less than two weeks, she said.

"It really is a global effort. Because we have such strong ties with India and the relationship between our two countries means that the categories of visas are the highest in India.. students, tech workers, and crew members. It's a high cultural, educational and work relationship between our countries," Stufft said.

She said anyone who has to travel to the U.S. urgently for any sort of humanitarian matter, those cases will also be expedited.

"But make your appointment, find the place that you can go in India or outside of India where it's possible. And bear with us as we bring these wait times down. We're very happy to be hitting records every month with the number of visas that we're issuing in India," she said.