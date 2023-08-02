Redevelopment Is Altering Mumbai’s Property Market

Scarcity of land and soaring prices have made Mumbai a hub of redevelopment.

With more than 1,000 redevelopment projects approved since last year along with the ongoing ones from previous years, 90,000 apartments are expected to be created out of redevelopment over the next three years, according to analysts at Ambit Capital. Most such projects are expected to be situated in south, central Mumbai Metropolitan Region and western suburbs, which face low supply given the land constraints.

Of the more than 500 proposals received, around 350 have been approved this year so far by the BMC, according to data accessed by BQ Prime. More than 600 were approved last year. A large part of supply in the western suburbs is attributable to redevelopment.