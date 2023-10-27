Recovery Of Small-Car Segment To Take 2-3 Years, Says Maruti Suzuki Chairman
Due to the slowdown in small-car sales, the industry is expecting growth stagnation in the next fiscal, Bhargava says.
The recovery of the diminishing small-car segment is essential for automobile industry growth and may take nearly two to three years, said RC Bhargava, chairperson of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
“For the long-term health of the Indian car industry, the revival of the small-car segment is essential. It will take a couple of years, but it will happen,” Bhargava said in a press conference on Friday to discuss the company’s performance in the September quarter.
The segment will make a comeback when the purchasing power of buyers gets restored, which should happen over two to three years as the economy is likely to grow upwards of 6% during that period, he said.
The market has tilted towards higher-priced vehicles over the last few years, as rising commodity prices and increased costs on account of new emission and safety norms have made cars more expensive.
Due to this slowdown in small-car sales, the industry is expecting a stagnation in growth in the next fiscal, Bhargava said.
The automobile industry grew at a fast clip of over 20% in FY23, which is expected to slow down to 5-7% in the current fiscal.
Maruti Suzuki, however, is not pessimistic and sees growth next year as well, Bhargava said, without specifying a number.
Despite the spate of launches in the SUV segment, which helped Maruti Suzuki claim the top SUV seller tag, the target of reaching 50% market share seems far away for the Alto manufacturer.
Currently, non-SUVs contribute 65% of the company's sales, accounting for 33% of the overall passenger vehicle market. Including SUVs, the company's share in India's car market stood at 42% as of September.
It highlights how the company’s dominance in the small-car market, which helped it become India’s top car seller, is now impeding its growth.
In FY19, more than 85% of the cars sold in India were priced below Rs 10 lakh. That number dropped to 60% in FY23 and is hovering over the halfway mark in the ongoing fiscal.
Utility vehicles now account for nearly 55% of the market, up from around a third a couple of years ago.
By contrast, sales of mini and micro cars tumbled to 35,000 units in the September quarter, a 75% drop as compared with sales in the same period just five years ago.
Maruti Suzuki, once known for making one out of every two cars sold in India, lost market share over the last few years as consumers ditched smaller cars for the roomier SUVs, where the Japanese automaker had limited presence.