Recovery Of Small-Car Segment To Take 2-3 Years, Says Maruti Suzuki Chairman

The recovery of the diminishing small-car segment is essential for automobile industry growth and may take nearly two to three years, said RC Bhargava, chairperson of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

“For the long-term health of the Indian car industry, the revival of the small-car segment is essential. It will take a couple of years, but it will happen,” Bhargava said in a press conference on Friday to discuss the company’s performance in the September quarter.

The segment will make a comeback when the purchasing power of buyers gets restored, which should happen over two to three years as the economy is likely to grow upwards of 6% during that period, he said.

The market has tilted towards higher-priced vehicles over the last few years, as rising commodity prices and increased costs on account of new emission and safety norms have made cars more expensive.