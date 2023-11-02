Record Sales In Sight For 2023, Mercedes-Benz India Bullish On 2024 Outlook

He further said, "Therefore, we are not able to deliver the entire bookings that we have, and hopefully the situation improves in the next couple of months."

When asked if Mercedes-Benz India could continue with the growth momentum through next year, Iyer said, "From a macroeconomic view, we are completely positive that the growth story should continue."

However, he said, "The uncertainty over the supply chain has really made pause a bit right now. We have to get out of the current challenge in terms of manufacturing and producing more cars currently before we have a firm outlook for 2024."

The company has an order backlog of over 3,000 cars, Iyer added.