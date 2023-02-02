Recognised Startups Won't Face Impact Of Proposed Change In Tax Laws: DPIIT Secretary

Government-recognised startups would not be impacted by the proposed changes in the income tax laws, with regard to issuance of shares to foreign entities or overseas angel investors, a top government official said on Thursday.

However, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Anurag Jain said that companies or startups which are not recognised by DPIIT would be covered under the proposed amendments to Section 56 (2) of the Income Tax Act.