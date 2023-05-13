Recession? Corporate America’s Earnings Say It’s Already Arrived

More crucially, it was the second straight quarter of earnings declines for corporate America. Bearish earnings forecasts now center around the April to June period, for which a 7.3% profit slump is penciled in, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. And the pinch from higher interest rates and wilting consumer demand will extend into the third quarter of 2023, analysts reckon, backtracking on earlier predictions that earnings recovery would kick in around then.