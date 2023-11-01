REC To Raise $300-$500 Million In Yen-Denominated Green Bonds, Q2 Profit Up 38%

REC Ltd. plans to raise $300 million to $500 million in yen-denominated green bonds to fund its green loan portfolio.

The company is looking at the Japanese market as interest rates are lower as compared with U.S. dollar-denominated loans. Although scale is an issue with Japanese yen-denominated loans, the company is confident of raising at least $500 million before December, according to senior REC officials.

The company expects the deal roadshows to commence in the second half of November, and the issuance will happen after that, depending on the response, Vivek Kumar Dewangan, chairman and managing director at REC, told BQ Prime in an interview.

"The response in the non-deal road show was extremely good, and we expect that to be even better in the deal road shows that will happen in Tokyo, Hong Kong and London," Dewangan said.

"We expect the coupon rate to be in the range of 6% compared to the company's overall borrowing cost of 7.23%."