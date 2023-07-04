REC To Provide Rs 4,785 Crore Loan For Refinery Project In Rajasthan

State-owned REC Ltd., on Tuesday, said it will provide a loan of Rs 4,785 crore to HRRL's project in Rajasthan.

HRRL is a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) and Rajasthan government. HPCL holds 74 % equity stake in HRRL.

"REC extends Rs 4,785 crore for HPCL Rajasthan Refinery's project in Barmer. HRRL has executed a loan agreement under consortium arrangement for Rs 48,625 crore wherein the share of state-run REC Ltd is Rs 4,785 crore," REC said in a statement.