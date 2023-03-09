REC Board Approves Rs 1.2 Lakh Crore Market Borrowing Programme For 2023-24

BQPrimeBusiness NewsREC Board Approves Rs 1.2 Lakh Crore Market Borrowing Programme For 2023-24
09 Mar 2023, 8:22 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/pt-br/@precondo?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Precondo CA</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/funds?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Precondo CA on Unsplash)
State-owned non-banking finance firm REC Ltd. board on Thursday approved Rs 1,20,000 crore market borrowing programme for 2023-24 in its meeting.

"Board of Directors of REC Ltd in its meeting held on Mar. 9, 2023, inter-alia approved the market borrowing programme under different debt instruments for the financial year 2023-24," a BSE filing stated.

REC will borrow Rs 1,20,000 crore from the market during 2023-24, which includes various types of bonds and loans (Rs 1,05,000 crore), short-term loans (Rs 10,000 crore) and commercial papers (Rs 5,000 crore), it added.

The proposed borrowing programme for the financial year 2023-24 will be raised for different maturities, through different instruments, depending upon the actual requirement of funds, asset-liability position and prevailing market conditions, it stated.

