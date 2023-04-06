Realtors Heave Sigh Of Relief As RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged; To Boost Housing Sales

The RBI's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged comes as a welcome respite for homebuyers and will boost housing demand, especially in the affordable and mid-income categories, according to property developers and consultants.

After raising the interest rate by a cumulative 250 basis points in 11 months, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday unexpectedly kept the benchmark rate unchanged as global banking woes added uncertainty to the economic outlook.

"RBI's decision to maintain the repo rate has been well received by the Indian real estate industry, as it will not only accelerate housing demand and supply but also supplement sectoral growth overall," realtors' apex industry body Credai National President Harsh Vardhan Patodia said.

This move will especially provide the impetus for affordable housing, he added.

Another major association, Naredco President Rajan Bandelkar, said the RBI has provided a much-needed boost to the sector, which is already witnessing positive momentum.

"This decision offers stability and certainty to developers, investors, and homebuyers and can further stimulate demand for housing loans," he said.