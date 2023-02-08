Realtors Expect Rise In Home Loan Rate To Hit Demand For Affordable, Lower Mid-Income Housing

Real estate consultant Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said, "With repo rates now at 6.5%, there could be some repercussions on housing uptake as home loan interest rates will head further north. The rates had already crept up after five consecutive rate hikes over the last one year. This will add to the financial burden on homebuyers as apart from home loan interest rates, property prices have also inched up in the recent past two to three quarters."