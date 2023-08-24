Real Money Gaming Startup Fantok Halts Operations After 28% GST Levy

Real money gaming app Fantok has halted operations, as the government's decision to retain the 28% Goods and Services Tax levy on online gaming revenue continues to claim victims.

"Over the past few months, our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to create an engaging platform in the prediction market...However, the journey has been met with a unique set of challenges. The evolving landscape of regulatory measures in the real money gaming sector in India, as announced earlier this year, has presented complex legal hurdles that have forced us to reevaluate our direction," the company said in a statement.

Fantok's legal advisors have indicated that the current environment creates uncertainties that it can't ignore, it said. "The recent imposition of a 28% GST on the entire realized amount, coupled with high TDS and issues related to payment gateways, has further compounded these challenges. Additionally, the substantial cost of customer conversion has placed a significant strain on our resources," Fantok said.