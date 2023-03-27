Real Estate Sector Likely To Raise Up To $13 Billion Equity Capital In 2023-24: CBRE

The real estate sector has received an equity capital of $32 billion during the last five years and is expected to attract $12 to 13 billion during 2023 to 2024, with office assets likely to garner the most funding, according to CBRE.

Real estate consultant CBRE has estimated that equity flows in the real estate sector will remain steady with expected investment at around $12–13 billion over the next two years, with an average $6-7 billion flow per year.

Equity investments include those by private equity funds, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors, real estate developers, investment banks, corporate groups, REITs, etc.

CBRE expects that office assets will continue to garner the majority share of total institutional inflows, followed by industrial, logistics, and sites and land parcels. In addition, alternative investments, particularly in data centres, may take off.