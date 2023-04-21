Real Estate Q4 Preview: Pre-sales, New Launches To Drive Growth, Say Analysts

“While the luxury segment has been doing well over the last few quarters, Q4 witnessed stronger traction, due to changes in capital gains tax impacting the Super Luxury segment from FY24. Commercial leasing has also been healthy in Q4, though rising interest rates remain a concern, adversely impacting distribution for REITs,” the brokerage said in a preview note.

As demand momentum continues to sustain, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. expect launches of certain developers to pick up from the fourth quarter of FY23 and reach a multi-quarter high of 18msf. With a surprise pause by the Reserve Bank of India, interest rate will likely not be a dampener on demand and the industry is expected to grow at 5-10%, the brokerage said.

“We expect absorptions for top eight cities, that have remained flat since last five quarters, to come back on growth track. Further, since affordability has sustained at healthy levels and inventory overhang still remains at comfortable range, we expect gradual price hikes to continue,” Motilal Oswal said. It has reiterated its constructive outlook on the sector and prefers players with high pre-sales growth potential.

Real estate stocks have underperformed in the broader markets over the last year, as Nifty Realty has declined nearly 3% as compared with a 4% rise in the Nifty 50 during the period. However, analysts said that the recent pause on policy rates by the RBI has come as a relief.

“Recent pause in policy rates by RBI has provided relief. We prefer developers with high operating cash flow margins and low leverage levels to be better placed. Within the REITs space, while valuations remain attractive, we see near-term challenges to distribution growth, driven by higher interest rates,” IIFL said.

IIFL's top sectoral picks include DLF Ltd. and Brigade Enterprises Ltd., whereas Motilal Oswal recommended Macrotech Developers Ltd. (Lodha), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. and Godrej Properties Ltd.