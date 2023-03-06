Real Estate Projects Becoming Unviable Due To High Construction, Capital Cost: Tata Realty MD

When asked about the factors making projects unviable, Dutt pointed out, "Real estate requires a lot of capital in India, first of all to acquire land. In major cities such as NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, it (land cost) is almost 50% to 80-85% of the project cost."

He mentioned that it takes another 2-3 years in designing the project and getting all regulatory approvals to start construction and marketing activities.