'Even Though This Is A Contentious Issue...': Read What Suniel Shetty Said On 70-Hour Workweek Suggestion

Popular actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty has backed the statement of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy who said young people should work 70 hours a week to level up the country's productivity.

Murthy's remarks were lambasted for apparently promoting an 'overwork culture' by some and praised by a few others for trying to stoke the young ones into action.

In a LinkedIn Post, Shetty said that the way he sees things when a man of Narayana Murthy says something, "you listen carefully, analyse for yourself and take the best out of it."

"Even though this is a contentious issue, it’s important to stop & think about what he really meant. For me, it really isn’t about the number of hours. It isn’t about 70 or 100-hour weeks. The way I read his thoughts is simple - It’s about going beyond your comfort zone," he said.

The actor shared examples of individuals like Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Ratan Tata and Abdul Kalam who excelled in their respective fields.

"Do we really think any of these individuals got to where they did in life, by playing within their comfort zones? Do we really think any of these individuals spent the early years of their careers worrying about whether they were striking the right balance between work & life?" he wrote.

"Why I see Mr Murthy’s statement for what it was really trying to convey, is because I do believe that young adults should spend their earliest years pushing their boundaries," Suniel Shetty said.