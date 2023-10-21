RBL Bank Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 46% Even As Provisions Surge 2.6 Times

RBL Bank Ltd.'s profit rose in the second quarter meeting analyst estimates even as its provisions doubled.

Net profit of the private lender rose 45.9% on year to Rs 294.1 crore in the quarter ended Sep 30. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 284.6 crore.

Net interest income, or core income, for the bank rose 25.6% Rs 1,475 crore in the quarter. Other income rose 20,76% year-on-year to Rs crore.

Asset quality for the lender remained stable with gross non-performing asset ratio falling 10 basis points sequentially to 3.12% as of Sep 30. Net NPA ratio too fell by 22 bps quarter-on-quarter to 0.78%.

Provisions for the quarter rose 2.65 times from a year earlier to Rs 640.4 crore.