RBL Bank Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 46% Even As Provisions Surge 2.6 Times
Net interest income rose 25.6% to Rs 1,475 crore.
RBL Bank Ltd.'s profit rose in the second quarter meeting analyst estimates even as its provisions doubled.
Net profit of the private lender rose 45.9% on year to Rs 294.1 crore in the quarter ended Sep 30. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 284.6 crore.
Net interest income, or core income, for the bank rose 25.6% Rs 1,475 crore in the quarter. Other income rose 20,76% year-on-year to Rs crore.
Asset quality for the lender remained stable with gross non-performing asset ratio falling 10 basis points sequentially to 3.12% as of Sep 30. Net NPA ratio too fell by 22 bps quarter-on-quarter to 0.78%.
Provisions for the quarter rose 2.65 times from a year earlier to Rs 640.4 crore.
