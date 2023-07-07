RBI's Newly Proposed Rules Leave India's Cards Ecosystem In A Tizzy

A two-page draft circular from the Reserve Bank of India has executives in India's cards ecosystem confused. These executives are now working hard to figure out possible motivations, impact, and how exactly the proposed changes will play out.

Published on Wednesday evening, the draft circular proposes changes to commercial relationships between card issuers—banks and non-banks—and card networks, such as Mastercard, Visa or RuPay. In a nutshell, the draft rules would prohibit exclusive arrangements between a card issuer and a network and instead grant customers the choice to switch card networks at will, if they are eligible.

The proposed changes will be applicable to credit, debit, and pre-paid cards.

Following audits of card networks, the RBI found that some card networks had entered into exclusive arrangements with banks, according to an industry executive familiar with the developments. Such agreements included incentives for issuing a pre-determined number of cards on a certain network, this person added.

Most major card networks in the country have similar arrangements with banks, a senior private banker said on the condition of anonymity. The changes have therefore seemingly been proposed as a way to expand customer options.

"On a review, it is observed that arrangements existing between card networks and card issuers (banks and non-banks) are not conducive to the availability of choice for customers," the RBI stated in its draft circular.

But customers also don't typically care much for the card network they're on as opposed to the issuer for the card itself, a second private banker said on the condition of anonymity. Only 5–10% of the customers would even make the choice of selecting a network in addition to the specific card even when the rules are implemented, this banker added.

To their credit, Visa and Mastercard are so ubiquitous that customers can't really differentiate between them, a third private banker said, requesting anonymity.