RBI's Job To Flag Concern; Remedies Must Come From Institutions: Shaktikanta Das

With the Reserve Bank of India taking a keener interest in lending business models that could foster risk, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stated on Thursday that the regulator may raise red flags, but the solutions have to come from the regulated entities.

"Our approach is to flag deficiencies in this area to the senior management or the board of directors of individual banks for remedial action. Remedial action has to be taken by them," Das said while speaking at the Global Conference on Financial Resilience on Thursday.

The regulator's job is to point out their discomfort or concern about certain aspects of their business model, which may become a bigger challenge going forward, Das said.

The proliferation of digital lending by non-banking financial companies and fintechs has also brought with it certain challenges related to fair practises and consumer protection, Das noted during his speech. The RBI's digital lending guidelines aim to ensure that lending activities are conducted in a prudent, fair, and transparent manner, he said.

RBI's current approach to regulation is built on three pillars, Das said. Those are: