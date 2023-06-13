RBI's Credit Risk Sharing Rules May Shrink Playing Field For Younger Fintechs
RBI has green-lit default guarantees between fintechs and regulated lenders but the rules may benefit larger players more.
The Reserve Bank of India’s new rules for risk sharing between fintechs and regulated lenders could make it trickier for upstart fintechs to strike deals with banks or NBFCs.
Rules governing credit risk sharing agreements called "first loss default guarantee", were introduced by the RBI on Thursday. These agreements rose to prominence with digital lending and involved fintech firms agreeing to compensate up to a certain percentage of defaults in the loan portfolios of the bank or NBFC they partner with.
FLDGs put a fintech’s skin in the lending game by requiring a capital commitment, which also serves as a backstop guarantee for a regulated lender.
RBI's digital lending guidelines, introduced in August 2022, put such arrangements in cold storage by effectively prohibiting banks' and NBFCs' participation. But the rules introduced on Thursday greenlit FLDG arrangements while also capping the guarantee at 5% of the loan portfolio.
While the working group had proposed to prohibit fintechs from entering into such agreements, the new rules allow them to partake in them.
The 5% cap will benefit larger fintechs with a three- to five-year vintage as opposed to younger, smaller players, the founder of a fintech firm said on the condition of anonymity. Although the RBI's working group on digital lending had recommended a 15-20% size cap on such arrangements, the rules introduced by the RBI are even tighter.
"I would think of this as an innovation allowance," Alok Mittal, founder of Indifi Technologies, an MSME lending fintech, said, referring to the 5% cap on FLDGs. The absolute loss on the portfolio doesn't need to be 5% as long as the fintech and regulated entity have agreed on a baseline loss expectation in their commercial agreement, he said.
"The allowance of a 5% variation in expected loss is an interesting and fairly generous structure to start with," Mittal said.
Although the 5% allowance can be seen as incremental change, it would also shutter big banks' doors for smaller fintech since the risk-reward wouldn't make sense for them, the founder of a second fintech firm told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity.
This would push younger lenders to more aggressive NBFCs willing to accept a lower guarantee but also cost the fintech more on margins, this person added.
"We estimate that a substantial proportion of partnership/co-lending arrangements where FLDG is present — especially those with unsecured personal loan and business loan lenders — currently carry an FLDG cover of above 5%," said Ajit Velonie, senior director at CRISIL Ratings. Such segments would be affected by these rules whereas secured asset classes such as home loans and loans against property, with FLDGs typically within 5%, may not see much impact, he said.
Clear-Cut Procedure
As a result of not being explicitly regulated, FLDG arrangements had also come to incorporate a few non-kosher elements.
These included fintech offering paper guarantees without any tangible security backing them and usage of default guarantee amounts by regulated lenders to set off losses on individual customer accounts, according to the two fintech founders mentioned earlier.
"It is not a good practice because that then starts to misrepresent both the underlying performance of the portfolio as well as the reporting on the bureau," Mittal said.
The rules have put a stop to the first practice by allowing guarantees to only be offered in one of the following ways:
Cash deposited with the regulated lender
Fixed deposits in a bank with a lien marked in favour of the lender
Bank guarantee in favour of the lender
The second problem on the other hand has been fixed by prohibiting the amount guarantee invoked from being set off against the underlying individual loans, according to RBI's rules.
In addition to fixing the gaps, the rules also state that the default guarantee amount is to be calculated relative to the outstanding portfolio of loans. Earlier FLDG structures had instead relied on monthly disbursements to calculate the guarantee, the first fintech founder mentioned above said.
Using the outstanding amount instead would free up some capital as unsecured loans by fintechs tend to be shorter term. Once a loan is repaid, the funds are available for fresh lending, this person said. In a disbursement-based guarantee structure, the guarantees need to be renewed every time a fresh loan is granted.
Incremental Step
'5% is better than nothing,' seems to be the phrase India's fintechs have taken away from the new FLDG rules.
"We would have also preferred up to 10% because it shows a meaningful skin in the game. But we know the RBI has historically been incremental in its approach toward innovation," Mandar Kagade, founder of Black Dot Public Policy Advisors said.
It's also probably for RBI to get comfortable and monitor how fintechs are able to manage that 5% threshold, Zubin Mehta, partner at law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas said.
"Possibly they may scale up because some of the players would already start making noise and say that 5% wouldn't work and they would want somewhere around 20-30%," he added.
Overall, the issuance of FLDG rules by RBI marks an end to confusion about how the regulator views them. The rules as they stand may throttle younger fintechs but could also mark the starting point for an opportunity that widens gradually.