RBI's Credit Risk Sharing Rules May Shrink Playing Field For Younger Fintechs

The Reserve Bank of India’s new rules for risk sharing between fintechs and regulated lenders could make it trickier for upstart fintechs to strike deals with banks or NBFCs.

Rules governing credit risk sharing agreements called "first loss default guarantee", were introduced by the RBI on Thursday. These agreements rose to prominence with digital lending and involved fintech firms agreeing to compensate up to a certain percentage of defaults in the loan portfolios of the bank or NBFC they partner with.

FLDGs put a fintech’s skin in the lending game by requiring a capital commitment, which also serves as a backstop guarantee for a regulated lender.

RBI's digital lending guidelines, introduced in August 2022, put such arrangements in cold storage by effectively prohibiting banks' and NBFCs' participation. But the rules introduced on Thursday greenlit FLDG arrangements while also capping the guarantee at 5% of the loan portfolio.

While the working group had proposed to prohibit fintechs from entering into such agreements, the new rules allow them to partake in them.

The 5% cap will benefit larger fintechs with a three- to five-year vintage as opposed to younger, smaller players, the founder of a fintech firm said on the condition of anonymity. Although the RBI's working group on digital lending had recommended a 15-20% size cap on such arrangements, the rules introduced by the RBI are even tighter.

"I would think of this as an innovation allowance," Alok Mittal, founder of Indifi Technologies, an MSME lending fintech, said, referring to the 5% cap on FLDGs. The absolute loss on the portfolio doesn't need to be 5% as long as the fintech and regulated entity have agreed on a baseline loss expectation in their commercial agreement, he said.

"The allowance of a 5% variation in expected loss is an interesting and fairly generous structure to start with," Mittal said.

Although the 5% allowance can be seen as incremental change, it would also shutter big banks' doors for smaller fintech since the risk-reward wouldn't make sense for them, the founder of a second fintech firm told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity.

This would push younger lenders to more aggressive NBFCs willing to accept a lower guarantee but also cost the fintech more on margins, this person added.

"We estimate that a substantial proportion of partnership/co-lending arrangements where FLDG is present — especially those with unsecured personal loan and business loan lenders — currently carry an FLDG cover of above 5%," said Ajit Velonie, senior director at CRISIL Ratings. Such segments would be affected by these rules whereas secured asset classes such as home loans and loans against property, with FLDGs typically within 5%, may not see much impact, he said.