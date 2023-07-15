RBI, U.A.E. Central Bank Agree To Promote Settlements In Rupee, Dirham

The Reserve Bank of India and the Central Bank of United Arab Emirates signed pacts to promote the settlement of cross-border payments in the rupee and the dirham, and interlink payment systems as countries continue to explore alternatives to dollar-denominated trade.

This system will enable exporters and importers to pay in their respective domestic currencies, enable the development of an INR-AED foreign exchange market, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. It will also optimise transaction costs and settlement time for transactions, including for remittances from Indians in the UAE, it said.

The MoUs will cover all current account transactions and permitted capital account transactions, according to the statement.

Several countries, including India, started exploring ways to pay for commodities in currencies other than the dollar after the U.S. sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. India continued to purchase crude from Russia and made settlements through the rupee, and the RBI and the government is looking to formalise more such arrangements to aid internationalisation of the rupee.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and his U.A.E. counterpart H.E. Khaled Mohamed Balama signed the agreements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Gulf nation.