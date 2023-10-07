RBI To Stop Exchange Of Rs 2,000 Notes At Bank Branches From Today

The Reserve Bank of India will stop the deposit and exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes at bank branches from Saturday, Oct. 7.

From Oct. 8, the public will still be able to deposit or exchange this withdrawn currency note, but only at RBI issue offices.

This facility, however, would only be available up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time, the central bank said in a statement.

The Rs 2,000 bank notes will continue to be legal tender, unless mentioned otherwise.

Of the total value of Rs 3.56 lakh crore worth of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation (as of May 19), Rs 12,000 crore are yet to come back, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a press conference after the Monetary Policy Committee announcement on Friday.

On Sept. 30, the RBI said that Rs 3.42 lakh crore of notes had come back as of Sept. 29, and Rs 14,000 crore were left.