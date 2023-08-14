RBI To Launch Pilot Of Public Tech Platform For Frictionless Credit On Aug. 17

The Reserve Bank of India will launch the pilot for the public tech platform for frictionless credit on Aug. 17.

The pilot project will be rolled out, both in terms of access to information and use cases. The idea behind it is to enable efficiency in the lending process by reducing costs, faster disbursements, and scalability, the RBI said in an official release.

The end-to-end digital platform is being developed by the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the central bank. According to the plan, the platform will also have application programming interfaces, or APIs, the connection to which will be enabled in a 'plug and play' model.

To address the needs of growing digitalisation, the RBI said that this platform would focus on products like Kisan Credit Card loans up to Rs 1.60 lakh, dairy loans, MSME loans (without collateral), personal loans, and home loans.

The execution of these services would be done through participating banks.

In its pilot stage, the platform would also enable linkage with services like Aadhaar e-KYC, land records from onboarded state governments, satellite data, PAN validation, and so on.

With time, the scope of the platform would be expanded to include more products, information providers, and lenders, the official release said.

The public tech platform's launch was initially announced by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das while presenting the policy statement on Aug. 10. While the central bank maintained the status quo for the third straight meeting, it announced a slew of developmental and regulatory policies.