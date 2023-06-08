RBI To Issue Rules For Loss Default Guarantees, Allows RuPay Forex Cards
Governor Das also announced a host of other regulatory changes.
The Reserve Bank of India will issue guidelines governing loss default guarantees in digital lending, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his statement on Thursday, following the monetary policy committee meeting.
The First Loss Default Guarantees gained prominence with the emergence of fintech lenders in India. They are essentially credit-risk sharing agreements between a fintech company and a regulated entity that is allowed to make loans.
Under FLDG agreements, the fintech firm would agree to compensate up to a certain percentage of defaults in the loan portfolios of the regulated entities. The decision to issue guidelines governing these arrangements has been taken with "a view to further promoting responsible innovation and prudent risk management", Das said in his statement.
Das, while presenting the policy statement after the second MPC meeting of fiscal 2024, also announced a host of other regulatory changes:
Expanding Scope Of e-RUPI Vouchers
Purpose-specific, prepaid e-RUPI vouches are currently issued only by banks. They were introduced in August 2021 and are cashless vouchers that can be used by individuals, corporates or governments.
RBI has now proposed to expand their scope by allowing non-bank pre-paid instrument issuers to also issue e-RUPI vouchers, enabling issuance of e-RUPI vouchers on behalf of individuals and by further simplifying the process of issuance and redemption, Das said.
Internationalising RuPay Cards
RBI has decided to allow the issuance of RuPay pre-paid foreign exchange cards by banks, Das said.
"RuPay debit and credit cards issued by banks in India are gaining increased acceptance abroad," he said in his statement, noting that the change will expand the payment options for Indians travelling abroad.
The RBI has also decided to enable RuPay cards for issuance in foreign jurisdictions as a measure to expand their reach and acceptance, Das said.
FEMA Rationalisation
Given that the rules governing Authorised Persons licenses issued under FEMA was last reviewed in March 2006—and accounting for the change that has occurred since then—the RBI has decided to rationalise and simplify the licencing framework for APs, Das said.
"This is expected to improve efficiency in the delivery of foreign exchange facilities to various segments of users, including common people, tourists, and businesses," he added.
Streamlining Bharat Bill Payment System
With the aim to enhance the efficiency of the Bharat Bill Payment System and encourage participation, RBI has proposed to streamline it transaction process flows and membership criterion for operating units, Das said in his statement.