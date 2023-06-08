RBI To Issue Rules For Loss Default Guarantees, Allows RuPay Forex Cards

The Reserve Bank of India will issue guidelines governing loss default guarantees in digital lending, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his statement on Thursday, following the monetary policy committee meeting.

The First Loss Default Guarantees gained prominence with the emergence of fintech lenders in India. They are essentially credit-risk sharing agreements between a fintech company and a regulated entity that is allowed to make loans.

Under FLDG agreements, the fintech firm would agree to compensate up to a certain percentage of defaults in the loan portfolios of the regulated entities. The decision to issue guidelines governing these arrangements has been taken with "a view to further promoting responsible innovation and prudent risk management", Das said in his statement.

Das, while presenting the policy statement after the second MPC meeting of fiscal 2024, also announced a host of other regulatory changes: