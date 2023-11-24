RBI Slaps Penalties Totalling Rs 10.34 Crore On Citibank, Bank Of Baroda, IOB

The Reserve Bank on Friday imposed penalties totalling Rs 10.34 crore on Citibank, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Overseas Bank for contravention of various regulatory norms.

The highest penalty of Rs 5 crore has been imposed on Citibank NA for non-compliance of norms related to depositor education and awareness fund scheme, and code of conduct on outsourcing of financial services, the RBI said in a statement.