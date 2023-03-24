RBI Set To Elevate Three Officials As Executive Directors

The Reserve Bank of India is set to elevate Neeraj Nigam, P. Vasudevan and Manoranjan Mishra as executive directors, with the formal announcements expected soon, a person in the know of the development told BQ Prime.

"The announcements will happen soon. As existing EDs superannuate, these three selected executive directors will step in to head those departments," the source said.

The first of the appointments could happen as early as April 1.

At the moment, Neeraj Nigam is the regional director in charge of Bhopal office, while Manoranjan Mishra is chief general manager in charge of the Department of Regulation.

P. Vasudevan is currently the chief general manager in charge of Department of Payment and Settlement Systems.

The RBI did not respond to a query seeking confirmation on these appointments.

The executive directors are key officials of the Reserve Bank of India, taking on a major role in the policy decisions taken across the various roles played by the central bank. They are also invitees to the RBI central board, so that they can present information or address queries on areas under their domain.