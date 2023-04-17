RBI Set To Add Sentiment Index To Boost Supervision Beyond Financials

The Reserve Bank of India is developing a "sentiment index" to assess aspects beyond financial, such as organisational culture, governance standards, and management behaviour, in order to strengthen its supervision over regulated entities such as banks and non-bank lenders, according to a person aware of the development.

The RBI has access to lots of data, both structured and unstructured, from the entities it regulates, the above-mentioned person told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to talk to the media. The central bank will use that to come up with a sentiment index for aspects that go beyond the financials, he said.

The sentiment index, along with the supervisory data, will also capture possible risks in the system, cues for which may emerge while sifting through data from public filings, media reports, and especially social media, the person said.