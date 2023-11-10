RBI Seeks Rare Explanation From Trading Platform After Friday Rupee Plunge—BQ Exclusive

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday has sought an explanation from an electronic trading platform regarding a sudden system outage, which resulted in sudden sharp volatility in the currency markets.

The regulator is also seeking a root cause analysis to see whether system failure or human error led to the rupee touching an all-time low of Rs 83.50 against the dollar midday on Friday, according to a person in the know.

The system outage resulted in many market players not being able to log in to their trading accounts, which meant that orders began drying up, the person quoted earlier said on the condition of anonymity. This created heightened uncertainty in the market, causing the volatility in rupee movements.

The RBI is seeking to understand if all the standard operating procedures were duly followed, relating to business continuity processes during such system outage.

The rupee rose to its all-time low against the dollar, suddenly and soon later dropping to Rs 83.34, a record closing low.

The RBI has been consistently selling dollars around Rs 83-83.35 till now, according to a trader at a large private bank. However, owing to the volatility on Friday, the market participants may have started cutting short positions as stop losses were triggered. The next level to watch out for is Rs 83.65 against the dollar, the trader said on the condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to talk to the media.