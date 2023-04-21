RBI Says Probability Of Lower Inflation Rising, Pegs Q4 GDP Growth At 5.4%

Since the second half of 2022-23, there are signs of transition to a low-inflation regime, according to a Reserve Bank of India paper.

Supply shocks during 2020-22 transited the Indian economy to a high-inflation regime, according to the paper authored by Reserve Bank of India deputy governor Michael Patra, along with Joice John and Asish Thomas George. Since the second half of FY23, there is a rising probability that inflation is transiting away from the high regime with a decline in persistence and trend, even as it is exhibiting increasing sensitivity to demand factors, the paper said.

Total variance in inflation has also shown a decline since October 2022, however, individual subgroups are exhibiting higher inflation volatility, the paper, published in the central bank's monthly bulletin said. In more recent months, inflation generalisation is getting weaker and it is localised price movements that are driving the inflation.

The paper further found that headline inflation converges to core and not otherwise. Further, the transitory shocks emanating from the non-core part are expected not to affect core inflation beyond a period of 12 months. Core inflation excludes volatile food and fuel components.

Substantial disinflation has been achieved, but the road to be travelled stretches ahead till inflation is at or close to the target of 4%, the RBI said in it's monthly review of the economy. The level of the policy rate at 6.5% is 1.25 times the level of inflation four quarters ahead (5.2% in Q4 of 2023-24 as projected by the MPC). This satisfies the Taylor principle which has become a central tenet of monetary policy, the central bank said.

It postulates that the nominal interest rate should be raised more than point-for-point when inflation rises. Satisfying the Taylor principle is both necessary and sufficient for stabilising inflation, the central bank added.

The promontory that monetary policy in India has achieved until now provides just enough headroom to weigh the impact of actions taken so far and to strategise the appropriate response should actual inflation prints deviate from the projected path.

"Concomitantly, we need to evaluate the effects on underlying economic activity as past monetary policy actions work their way through the well-known lags associated with the implementation of monetary policy," the RBI said.

Additionally, it also said that in India, aggregate demand conditions remain resilient, supported by a rebound in contact-intensive services. Expectations of a bumper rabi harvest, the fiscal thrust on infrastructure, and the revival in corporate investment in select sectors augur well for the economy.

Economic activity may have gathered some momentum in February, the central bank said, nowcasting real GDP growth for Q4FY23 at 5.4%.