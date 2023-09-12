RBI Revises Norms For Bank Investments

The Reserve Bank of India announced on Tuesday fresh norms governing the investment portfolios of banks.

The norms follow a discussion paper that the regulator released in January 2022.

Among other nuanced changes, the revised framework updates the regulatory guidelines with global standards and best practices while introducing:

A symmetric treatment of fair-value gains and losses.

A clearly identifiable trading book under the Held For Trading category.

Removal of the 90-day ceiling on the holding period under HFT

Removal of ceilings in the Held To Maturity category

More detailed disclosures on the investment portfolio

The new norms state that bank investment books shall be divided into three categories: HTM, Available For Sale and Fair Value through Profit and Loss accounts. FVTPL, a new investment category introduced by the RBI, refers to investments which do not qualify under HTM or AFS.

These shall include:

Equity shares, which do not belong to subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures.

Investments in mutual funds, alternative investment funds, real estate investment trusts, infrastructure investment trusts, etc.

Investment in securitisation notes, which represent the equity tranche of a securitisation transaction.

Bonds, debentures, etc., where the payment is linked to the movement in a particular index, such as an equity index, rather than an interest rate benchmark.

Investments held under the FVTPL account shall be fair-valued, and the net gain or loss arising from such valuation shall be directly credited or debited to the profit and loss account, the regulator said. HFT securities shall be a sub-category of the FVTPL account and will be valued on a daily basis. Other sub-accounts would be valued at least once a quarter, the RBI said.

Bank investments in subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures shall be held in a distinct account, separate from the three mentioned above.

The revised norms will be applicable from April 1, 2024, to all commercial banks, excluding regional rural banks, the regulator said.