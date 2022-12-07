RBI Restores Pre-Covid Money Market Trading Hours Of 9 A.M. To 5 P.M.

The Reserve Bank of India restored trading hours for various markets regulated by it to pre-pandemic timings—from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new timings will come into effect from Dec. 12.

The changes are for call/notice/term money, commercial paper, certificates of deposit and repo in corporate bond segments of the money market as well as for rupee interest rate derivatives.

The central bank said it's part of a gradual move that began with the easing of pandemic-related constraints.