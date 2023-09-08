RBI Resisted Government Push For Rs 3 Lakh Crore Transfer In 2018 Ahead Of Elections: Viral Acharya

Delivering the AD Shroff Memorial Lecture, Acharya had in October that year stated that: "Governments that do not respect central bank independence will sooner or later incur the wrath of the financial markets, ignite economic fire, and come to rue the day they undermined an important regulatory institution."

Acharya, who was deputy governor of RBI from Jan. 23, 2017 to July 23, 2019, in the prelude wrote that the conditions in 2018 were "undoubtedly challenging" but not extreme, like the global financial crisis of 2008-09 or the U.S.'s 'taper tantrum' of May-September 2013.