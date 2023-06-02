RBI Releases Draft Directions On Cybersecurity Management At Payment Firms

The RBI released a set of draft directions that lay down governance mechanisms to address cybersecurity risks and baseline security measures meant to ensure safe and secure digital payment transactions.

The Master Directions on Cyber Resilience and Digital Payment Security Controls for Payment System Operators will be applicable to payment system companies, and the Reserve Bank of India has sought stakeholder feedback by June 30. These rules will be applicable to all non-bank payment system operators, according to a notification issued on Friday.