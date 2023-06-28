RBI Relaxes Condition For Onboarding Of New Customers By HDFC Credila

This is subject to the condition that HDFC Credila would not onboard any new customers, according to the filing.

"In connection with the above, we wish to inform that RBI vide its letter dated June 27, 2023, has relaxed the restriction on onboarding of new customers by HDFC Credila.

"...subject to the condition that the application for change in shareholding of HDFC Credila as an NBFC be made to RBI before July 31, 2023 and that the shareholding of HDFC Bank in HDFC Credila be brought down to 10% on or before March 31, 2024," as per the filing.