RBI's Tougher Norms For Consumer Loans Is A Double Whammy For NBFCs, Say Analysts

The Reserve Bank of India raising credit risk weights on unsecured lending is a "double whammy" for non-banking financial companies as it increases capital charges and borrowing expenses, according to analysts

"NBFCs will face higher capital requirements, and their cost of funds is also likely to increase given the higher capital charge borne by the banks," the analysts noted in the report.

A higher risk weight implies a higher capital charge against such loans, making them more expensive for lenders to extend.

On Thursday, the RBI said that consumer credit by banks and NBFCs will attract a credit risk weight of 125%, compared to 100% earlier.

For banks, consumer loans include personal loans but exclude home loans, education loans, vehicle loans and gold loans. For NBFCs, consumer loans include retail loans but exclude housing, educational, vehicle, and microfinance loans, along with lending against gold jewellery.

Similarly, credit card receivables for banks will attract a risk weight of 150%, while those by NBFCs will attract a risk weight of 125%, compared to earlier 125% and 100%, respectively.

"Within the NBFCs, the larger ones are likely to see a greater cost of funds impact as the change in capital charge (from a 25 percentage point increase) would be greater for them versus the smaller NBFCs," Bernstein Research said.

Consumer credit and credit cards have seen significant growth over the past couple of years. The RBI's move is targeted to curb incipient risk building in these segments, analysts said.

However, loans to housing finance companies and NBFCs that are eligible for classification as priority sectors are excluded. Moreover, regulated entities are required to set sectoral exposure limits for consumer credit.

"We expect growth rates for unsecured lending to moderate given regulator's relative discomfort towards these products, which could lead to newer entrants and smaller players actually reducing the aggression," JM Financial said in a note.

Entities with strong capital buffers should be relatively unaffected, it said.

Furthermore, the RBI's move would lead to a greater capital requirement for banks depending on the quantum of the exposures to the segments, according to Shivaji Thapliyal, head of research and lead analyst at Yes Securities.

"(It would also) cause banks to re-assess their growth patterns in the specified loan segments with the potential to pull back growth in these segments, likely on a moderate basis," he added.

Here are some of the key takeaways from analysts: