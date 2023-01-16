RBI Proposes To Bring Expected Credit Loss Accounting For Banks

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday proposed the first step in bringing domestic banks into the Indian Accounting Standards.

The regulator introduced a discussion paper discussing the nuances of the expected credit loss mechanism of account for stressed accounts for local banks.

Ind AS is the local version of the International Financial Reporting Standards. Expected credit loss approach for credit impairment is an integral part of the IFRS issued by International Accounting Standard Board and the U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board of the United States.

The paper has proposed implementation of the expected credit loss mechanism across all scheduled commercial banks, except regional rural banks. Non-bank finance companies and housing finance companies already report figures under the expected credit loss mechanism.

Simply put, the expected credit loss mechanism monitors the estimated credit losses for the lifetime of an asset extended by a bank. On the reporting date, such estimates are compared with the actual credit losses from the asset.

Assets for Indian banks will comprise loans and advances including irrevocable loan commitments, lease receivables, irrevocable financial guarantee contracts, and investments classified as held-to-maturity or available-for-sale.

In case the risk of default on the asset increases significantly, banks will have to set aside a loss allowance, or provision, equivalent to the estimated lifetime credit losses.

"The adoption of an expected credit loss approach to loss provisioning will require a fundamental modification to the way financial assets and income from the assets are currently measured and accounted for by banks," the RBI said in its discussion paper.

Currently, Indian banks follow an incurred loss approach, where they provide for a loan after the borrower has remained in default for over 90 days. The current income recognition and asset classification norms of the RBI prescribe a time-based increment in provisions.