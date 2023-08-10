RBI Proposes Framework For Transparent Reset Of Home Loan Rates And EMIs

The Reserve Bank of India has proposed a "transparent" framework for resetting interest rates and EMIs on floating-rate home loans.

Borrowers have often faced unreasonable elongation of tenor on floating-rate loans by lenders, especially due to lack of proper consent or communication, according to the Reserve Bank of India. Through the proposed framework, the central bank aims address these issues, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his monetary policy committee statement on Thursday.

Lenders would need to communicate to borrowers any reset in the schedule of loans and quantum of EMIs, provide options to switch to fixed-rate loans or foreclosure, and disclose various charges incidental to the exercise of these options, Das said.

Clarifying the rationale behind this move, Governor Das, in a post policy press conference said that age-factor plays an important role in this and hence, it is important for banks to take it into account when they decide on floating rate loans. However, the decision is upto the banks and their boards.

"The extension of tenor of loans should be for a reasonable period. Banks and their boards should assess elongation of floating rate loans," added Governor.

Das, while presenting the policy statement, also announced a slew of other developmental and regulatory policies.