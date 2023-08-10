RBI Proposes Framework For Transparent Reset Of Home Loan Rates And EMIs
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also announced a host of other developmental and regulatory policies.
The Reserve Bank of India has proposed a "transparent" framework for resetting interest rates and EMIs on floating-rate home loans.
Borrowers have often faced unreasonable elongation of tenor on floating-rate loans by lenders, especially due to lack of proper consent or communication, according to the Reserve Bank of India. Through the proposed framework, the central bank aims address these issues, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his monetary policy committee statement on Thursday.
Lenders would need to communicate to borrowers any reset in the schedule of loans and quantum of EMIs, provide options to switch to fixed-rate loans or foreclosure, and disclose various charges incidental to the exercise of these options, Das said.
Clarifying the rationale behind this move, Governor Das, in a post policy press conference said that age-factor plays an important role in this and hence, it is important for banks to take it into account when they decide on floating rate loans. However, the decision is upto the banks and their boards.
"The extension of tenor of loans should be for a reasonable period. Banks and their boards should assess elongation of floating rate loans," added Governor.
Das, while presenting the policy statement, also announced a slew of other developmental and regulatory policies.
Expanding Scope Of UPI
UPI-Lite was launched in September 2022 to increase the speed of small-value transactions and reduce transaction failures. While the transaction limit was fixed at Rs 200, the RBI has now increased this to Rs 500 while retaining the overall limit at Rs 2,000. That move is aimed at striking a balance in wider adoption of UPI Lite and contain risks associated with relaxation of two-factor authentication.
In addition, the central bank has also announced 'Conversational Payments' on UPI through AI-powered system to initiate and complete transactions in a safe and secure way.
Users will now also be able to transact offline using near-field communication or NFC technology. The National Payments Corporation of India is expected to issue guidelines for these changes in UPI shortly, according to RBI's statement.
Frictionless Credit Delivery
As India embraces digitalisation, the importance of fintech companies and startups to create and provide innovative solutions in financial activities is only rising. To address these needs, the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub is developing a digital public tech platform to enable delivery of frictionless credit and seamless flow of information to lenders.
"The Platform is intended to be rolled out as a pilot project in a calibrated fashion, both in terms of access to information providers and use cases," as per the statement.
The development of this platform comes after the central bank launched a pilot project for digitalisation of Kisan Credit Card or KCC loans of less than Rs 1.60 lakh in September 2022.