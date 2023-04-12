RBI Proposes An Overhaul Of Penal Charges On Loans

The Reserve Bank of India issued a draft circular on Wednesday, proposing to regulate penal charges levied on loan accounts.

The regulator said it had observed that many lenders use penal rates of interest over and above the applicable interest rates in case of defaults or noncompliance by the borrower.

"Penal interest/charges are not meant to be used as a revenue enhancement tool over and above the contracted rate of interest," the RBI said. "However, supervisory reviews have indicated divergent practices amongst the regulated entities with regard to levy of penal interest/charges leading to customer grievances and disputes."