RBI Officials Visit Fullerton India To Assess Data Breach Incident Impact

Officials from the Reserve Bank of India have visited the main office of Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd. and are assessing the non-bank finance company’s systems and response to the alleged data breach, two people aware of the development told BQ Prime.

In a mailed response to queries from BQ Prime, Fullerton said that they had alerted all "relevant stakeholders of the possibility of a cyber incident."

Media reports show that, as per sample data made available online, Fullerton India has been impacted by a data breach, with the Lockbit 3.0 ransomware group seeking a Rs 24 crore ransom by April 29 to avoid the release of 600 GB of sensitive customer and company data.

As per the first source, the data leak allegedly happened over the course of the last month, and Fullerton informed the RBI within the stipulated reporting time of learning about the breach.

The RBI team will be looking at how Fullerton India’s systems were hacked, how long the leak went undetected, and the response once the leak was noticed. This will be factored into the incident report that the RBI will generate and will go into their assessment on whether it merits any supervisory stricture, the second source said.

Even though the leak may have happened earlier, it was around April 24 that Fullerton India customers were unable to access the online systems, which is in sync with the company saying that it went offline once it became aware of the cyber incident.