RBI Nowcasting Model Pegs Q1 FY24 GDP Growth At 7.9%

The Indian economy has sustained its growth momentum in fiscal 2024 so far, with overall economic activity remaining resilient, according to the RBI.

As captured by the central bank's economic activity index, the GDP growth for Q1 FY24 is nowcast at 7.9%, it said in its monthly bulletin published on Friday.

India’s GDP growth in Q4 FY23 was the highest among major economies of the world, the central bank said. Its quarter-on-quarter momentum at 8.4% is the highest in any quarter of FY23; and this is true even on a seasonally adjusted basis, it said.

If this is a precursor of the year ahead, the bright spots on the aggregate supply side are likely to be manufacturing and construction, with sustained buoyancy in services that became evident through FY23, according to the RBI.