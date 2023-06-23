RBI Nowcasting Model Pegs Q1 FY24 GDP Growth At 7.9%
The bright spots on the aggregate supply side are likely to be manufacturing and construction, with buoyancy in services.
The Indian economy has sustained its growth momentum in fiscal 2024 so far, with overall economic activity remaining resilient, according to the RBI.
As captured by the central bank's economic activity index, the GDP growth for Q1 FY24 is nowcast at 7.9%, it said in its monthly bulletin published on Friday.
India’s GDP growth in Q4 FY23 was the highest among major economies of the world, the central bank said. Its quarter-on-quarter momentum at 8.4% is the highest in any quarter of FY23; and this is true even on a seasonally adjusted basis, it said.
If this is a precursor of the year ahead, the bright spots on the aggregate supply side are likely to be manufacturing and construction, with sustained buoyancy in services that became evident through FY23, according to the RBI.
Other Highlights
While the rise in MSPs may translate to an increase of 10-12 basis points in consumer price inflation—some of which is already factored into the RBI’s quarterly inflation projection for FY24—the timely announcement may lead to a positive supply response. It could offset some of the retail price increase that occurs on the seasonal hardening of food prices, ahead of the monsoon.
Recent national accounts data and corporate results, when read in conjunction, clearly show that inflation is slowing down personal consumption expenditure. This, in turn, is moderating corporate sales and holding back private investment in capacity creation.
Bringing down and stabilising inflation expectations will revive consumer spending, boost corporate revenue and profitability, which is the best incentive for private capex.
It is axiomatic that the path to high-but-sustainable inclusive growth has to be paved by price stability, the bulletin said. Once this is realised, the trade-offs and dilemmas confronting the conduct of monetary policy will fade away, it said.