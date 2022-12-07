RBI Monetary Policy: The Rate Cycle Is Nearing An End, Say Economists

While the Monetary Policy Committee's decision to hike the benchmark repo rate by 35 basis points was in line with expectations, amid easing of inflation and rising global headwinds, the RBI may go easy on raising rates further, according to economists.

"We retain our earlier expressed view of terminal repo being 6.25–6.50%," said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at IDFC Asset Management Co., in a note.

In today's context, he said, "While we recognise that there are no explicit signals that the cycle is nearing its end, we aren't certain that another hike will be forthcoming in the February policy."

To be specific, there are no longer any "pre-programmed" biases for further rate hikes among the majority of the MPC members, he said.

According to him, further calibrated action being warranted refers to the need prior to this 35 bps action and doesn’t constitute guidance for further rate hikes in the future.