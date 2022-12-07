RBI Monetary Policy: Six Key Takeaways From Shaktikanta Das' Speech

India's Monetary Policy Committee hiked the benchmark repo rate by 35 basis points to the highest since February 2019 as it continues efforts to quell inflation in the economy amidst resilient economic activity.

The MPC decided to raise the repo rate to 6.25% by a majority of five out of the six members. Jayanth Varma voted against the repo rate hike.

The standing deposit facility rate, pegged 25 basis points below the repo rate, is adjusted to 6%. The marginal standing facility rate, which is 25 basis points above the repo rate, is now at 6.50%.

Here are the key takeaways from RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' Monetary Policy announcement: